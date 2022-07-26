Taipei Houston, aka the band featuring Lars Ulrich's sons, release debut single As The Sun Sets

Taipei Houston have released their very first single, As The Sun Sets, via C3 Records.

The 'power duo' is comprised of drummer/guitarist Myles and bassist/vocalist Layne Ulrich, who are the sons of Metallica's drummer Lars. They were formed in the Bay Area in Northern California during the pandemic.

Although the pair only made their live debut only last year, they've already been snapped up to perform at Reading and Leeds festival this August on the Festival Republic stage alongside Cassyette, HO99O9, Static Dress, Thumper and more.

On top of the UK festival, Taipei Houston will be playing at this year's Lollapalooza event later this month in Chicago, alongside a run of headline and support shows across the US.

Since joining Instagram in August, the twosome have already amassed more than 15,000 followers.

In 2020, Myles and Layne's dad, Lars, proudly spoke to Rolling Stone about the band's eclectic influences.

“When I was their age, my [music] tastes were literally just half an inch wide,” he said. “When I was 19, it was New Wave of British Heavy Metal. That was it. But between the two of them, it covers so much ground. Both of them are huge Radiohead fans; they listen to a lot of Arctic Monkeys, they definitely listen to a lot of more like noise rock, White Stripes and Jack White, and a lot of punkier stuff.

When asked if the brothers are Metallica fans, Ulrich admitted, “I don’t know if ‘fans’ is the first word I’d use.” “But I think they respect it. They’re appreciative.”

Check out the trippy, White Stripes-esque video below

July 28: Chicago Lollapalooza Aftershow, IL

July 29: Chicago Lollapalooza, IL

Aug 24: London Camden Assembly, UK

Aug 27-28: Reading & Leeds Festival

Sep 05: San Francisco Great American Music Hall, CA

Sep 06: San Jose The Ritz, CA

Sep 07: Bakersfield Temblor Brewing Company, CA

Sep 08: Petaluma Mystic Theatre, CA

Sep 09: Felton Felton Music Hall, CA

Sep 10: Fresno Strummers, CA

Sep 22: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 08: Sacramento Aftershock 2022, CA

Oct 09: Austin Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 16: Austin Austin City Limits, TX