Lars Ulrich's sons Myles and Layne to release debut Taipei Houston album in November

Taipei Houston have released a new single, The Middle.

In addition to sharing the new song, the follow-up to their debut single As The Sun Sets which was released in July, the two-piece - Myles and Layne Ulrich - have revealed that their debut album Once Bit Never Bored is due on November 4 via C3 Records.

Hailing from the Bay Area in Northern California, Taipei Houston formed when the brothers - sons of Metallica drummer Lars - returned to their childhood home during the pandemic. Myles plays drums and guitar in the band, while Layne performs vocals and bass.

The pair's new single The Middle fuses the stripped-back rootsiness of early White Stripes with the hook-laden punchiness of Royal Blood. Speaking about the project, the band express an urge to tap into rootsy rock'n'roll as a way of escaping the non-stop "buzzing digital anxiety" of modern life.



“To us, Taipei Houston is about going against the grain in every aspect," they explain. "We live in a time that is ripe with extremely difficult and confusing challenges. Technology grips the world more and more, politics have become so polarized, we are heading towards climate disaster. This music is born and bred out of the contemporary, buzzing digital anxiety we all experience, and how we can try to escape those feelings - even for a second.”

Listen to the single below:

Taipei Houston made their live debut in September 2021. Since then, the pair have played international shows and even nabbed spots on festival bills including Lollapalooza and Reading and Leeds in the UK.



The duo have more dates scheduled, including US headline shows and an appearance at Austin City Limits festival in October. See the full list of dates below.

Sep 13: Flagstaff, AZ

Sep 14: Santa Fe, NM

Sep 16: Boulder, CO

Sep 17: Fort Collins, CO

Sep 22: Louder Than Life, Louisville, KY

Oct 8: Aftershock 2022, Sacramento, CA

Oct 9: Austin City Limits, Austin, TX

Oct 16: Austin City Limits, Austin, TX