Watch Korn hit the battlefield in apocalyptic new video for Finally Free

Korn have released the apocalyptic video to their new single Finally Free.

The nu metal pioneers have teamed up with the game company behind the massively multiplayer online game World Of Tanks Blitz for the apocalyptic, sci-fi themed video for the song from last year’s The Nothing album, which sees the band performing on a giant tower while a battle rages around them.

The clip for features Captain, a Korn-loving character in the World Of Tanks Blitz universe, and acts as a set-up for its new Halloween mode, titled Burning Games.

“I really like World of Tanks Blitz. It’s true to the era, there are a lot of great tanks in there and you don’t just jump on and start shooting,” says Korn frontman Jonathan Davis. “I think there's a connection between rock and video games, because video games are intense and rock ’n’ roll music is intense. It seems like they have always gone hand in hand.”

Between October 16-24, World Of Tanks Blitz players will be able to go head to head in the new Convergence mode – a five-stage event where they'll complete a series of challenges to uncover special Korn related items, including artwork associated with the band.

Of course, it's not the first time that Jonathan Davis and co. have found themselves tied in with a video game. The band performed a virtual show inside AdventureQuest 3D and AdventureQuest Worlds,in August last year – a special event where fans got the chance to hear material The Nothing before its official release.

World Of Tanks also played host to Dexter Holland and The Offspring in 2019, when the band played a virtual gig inside the game.