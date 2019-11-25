Watch Korn deliver blistering live version of Cold

Korn have released a live video showcasing their track Cold.

The Sebastien Paquet-directed promo was captured at Korn’s launch event for latest studio album The Nothing, which arrived in September and was filmed by Paquet, Dayne Malan, Edwin Daboub, Melissa Castro and Luke Schlink.

In Metal Hammer’s track-by-track guide to The Nothing, we described Cold as “undeniably old school from the get-go," adding: "The track showcases each member's talents, digging into the band's earlier sound yet still managing to stay vital and fresh.

“Jonathan Davis really goes for it on the vocals with this one displaying some of the most diverse singing in his career thus far – his classic melodies and distinctive scatting juxtaposed against some seriously seething growls and wailing that's so spot on it could be mistaken for a synth.

“It's the perfect balance of Korn-shaped funky chugs, crushing, frenzied breakdowns and powerful, stadium-ready choruses.”

In October, Korn announced a joint North American tour with Breaking Benjamin which will kick off at Allentown’s PPL Center on January 23 and wrap up at Fresno’s Save Mart Center on March 1.