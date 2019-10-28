Korn and Breaking Benjamin announce joint 2020 tour

Korn and Breaking Benjamin have announced that they’ll head out on tour across North America together early next year.

A total of 24 dates have been lined up, kicking off at Allentown’s PPL Center on January 23 and wrapping up at Fresno’s Save Mart Center on March 1.

Bones UK will join them on the road as special guests.

Tickets will go on sale this coming Friday (November 1) from 10am local time.

Korn will be playing in support of their latest studio album The Nothing which was released in September this year through Roadrunner Records, while Breaking Benjamin will play tracks from their back catalogue including 2018's Ember.

Breaking Benjamin, meanwhile, have also announced plans to launch their new album titled Aurora on January 24.

The record will feature reimagined acoustic versions of some of their best-loved tracks and feature contributions from Cold’s Lacey Sturm and Scooter Ward, Adam Gontier and Michael Barnes of Red and Underoath’s Spencer Chamberlain.

Frontman Benjamin Burnley says: “This album is a celebration of our incredible fans – for those who have been there since hearing So Cold for the first time in 2004, and the new ones who have joined us on this amazing journey along the way.

“We’ve always shared a unique emotional connection to our music with our fans, and this album attributes to those dark times and euphoric ones.

“From wherever you joined along the road to Aurora, this one is for you. Thank you.”

Aurora is currently available to pre-order direct from Breaking Benjamin’s website.

Korn: The Nothing

Korn return with The Nothing – their first album since 2016's The Serenity Of Suffering. The record features the lead track You'll Never Find Me.

Breaking Benjamin: Ember

Breaking Benjamin's sixth album Ember was released in 2018 and is the follow-up to 2015's Dark Before Dawn. It features the singles Red Cold River, Save Yourself and Blood.

Korn and Breaking Benjamin 2020 North American tour

Jan 23: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Jan 25: Manchester SNHU Arena, NH

Jan 27: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Jan 28: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jan 30: Grand Rapids The Van Andel Arena, MI

Jan 31: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Feb 03: Evansville The Ford Center, IN

Feb 04: Fort Wayne Allen County War Mem. Coliseum, IN

Feb 06: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL

Feb 07: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Feb 09: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Feb 12: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Feb 13: Springfield JQH Arena, MO

Feb 15: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Feb 16: Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena, KS

Feb 18: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Feb 20: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Feb 21: Rapid City Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena, SD

Feb 23: Missoula Adams Center, MT

Feb 24: Boise Ford Idaho Center Arena, ID

Feb 26: Spokane Arena, W

Feb 27: Portland Moda Center, OR

Feb 29: Reno Events Center, NV

Mar 01: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA