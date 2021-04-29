Watch Keith Emerson's grandson Ethan show his own piano skills in new video

Ethan Emerson, Keith Emerson's grandson, shows talent runs in the family, as he plays a segment of Emerson, Lake & Palmer's Trilogy in a new video clip, which you can watch below.

Ethan, who also performs with his father, appeared at age 11 at the Birmingham Symphony Hall at the Keith Emerson: A Musical Tribute To His Life, tribute to his grandfather, along with a 60-piece orchestra.

The clip also features Ethan's father Aaron, who was Keith's son, discussing the upcoming Emerson, Lake & Palmer book, ELP, which is being put together by publishers Rocket 88 for release later this year.

"We're very proud of it," says Aaron."It's been a real labour of love, going through pictures that we've never seen before that were in the attic in boxes. Over the last five years, after the passing of dad we've come across so much stuff and hopefully gotten the best out of it for this book.

"You need to register at [the website] and you'll get a discount when the book's released and have the opportunity to have your name in the book. there are three editions and we've worked with Carl Palmer to make sure this is the best it can be."

ELP has been created with the full cooperation of the families of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake along with Palmer, who has edited the book, it will be available in three deluxe editions. The Classic will be a large format 272 page, full-colour hardback, the Signature will include signed copies of the Classic, come in a bespoke presentation box and include extra, rare items, while the Ultimate will be very limited in number and content.

Sign up for ELP.