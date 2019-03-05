Watch Kate Bush in rare 1994 video for The Man I Love

Kate Bush has shared a video of her cover of George and Ira Gershwin’s 1920’s track The Man I Love.

Bush released the single with Larry Adler in 1994, with the Kevin Godley-directed black and white shoot unseen since its original release 25 years ago.

The track features on Bush’s upcoming box set titled The Other Sides, which will be released this Friday (March 8). It’s the latest in her remastered series which began in November last year.

Bush says on her website: “This romantic song was written by George and Ira Gershwin and when Larry Adler put an album together of their songs, called The Glory Of Gershwin, he asked me to sing this beautiful song.

“The album was produced by George Martin. I was very fond of George – such a special talent and creative spirit, a really gentle man, very kind and incredibly interesting. It was a great honour to work with him and Larry.

This is the first time this video has officially been released since its original TV broadcast Kate Bush

“George and Larry were very different personalities – Larry was a real character – but they made a great creative combination.”

Bush adds: “It was released as a single and Kevin Godley directed the video. I loved working with Kevin – so imaginative and great fun. I’d worked with him and Lol Creme when they directed the video for Peter Gabriel’s Don’t Give Up.

“Kevin chose to present the video in a very traditional way which suited the song extremely well. Godley and Creme are huge talents who left their mark not just in the music industry with their intelligence and wit in the band 10CC, but also in the visual world with their groundbreaking videos, working with an impressive list of diverse artists.

“This is the first time this video has officially been released since its original TV broadcast.”

Kate Bush: The Other Sides

Kate Bush: The Other Sides

Disc 1

1. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

2. The Big Sky (Meteorological Mix)

3. Cloudbusting (The Organon Mix)

4. Hounds Of Love (Alternative Mix)

5. Experiment IV (Extended Mix)

Disc 2

1. Walk Straight Down The Middle

2. You Want Alchemy

3. Be Kind To My Mistakes

4. Lyra

5. Under The Ivy

6. Experiment IV

7. Ne t'enfuis pas

8. Un baiser d'enfant

9. Burning Bridge

10. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) [2012 Remix]

Disc 3

1. Home for Christmas

2. One Last Look Around The House Before We Go

3. I'm Still Waiting

4. Warm And Soothing

5. Show A Little Devotion

6. Passing Through The Air

7. Humming

8. Ran Tan Waltz

9. December Will Be Magic Again

10. Wuthering Heights (Remix)

Disc 4

1. Rocket Man

2. Sexual Healing

3. Mna Na Heireann

4. My Lagan Love

5. The Man I Love

6. Brazil (Sam Lowry's First Dream)

7. The Handsome Cabin Boy

8. Lord Of The Reedy River

9. Candle In The Wind