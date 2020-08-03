Watch Jane’s Addiction dust off I Would For You and Stop for Lollapalooza live

Lollapalooza 2020 wrapped up on Sunday evening – the culmination of four days of online events featuring dozens of artists, hosted by Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell.

On Saturday night, Farrell and his bandmates Dave Navarro, Chris Chaney and Stephen Perkins got together to play two tracks live: I Would For You from 1987’s Jane’s Addiction (Live) and Stop, the opening song on the band’s 1990 album Ritual De Lo Habitual.

Both tracks have now been uploaded while other sets and performances are now available to watch directly through the Lollapalooza YouTube channel.

Some of the other artists to appear over the four-day spectacular included Metallica, Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam, Tom Morello, Tenacious D, Josh Homme, Gary Clark Jr, Toni Cornell, Chuck D, Tommy Lee, Fontaines D.C., and Taylor Hawkins.

Introducing the event – the first time Lollapalooza has gone online – organisers said: "The four-night event will include more than 150 performances and appearances, featuring fan-favourite sets from previous festivals, including international editions, original performances from artists all over the world, classic archival sets from some of the festival’s most popular headliners and a series of special late-night performances.

“In between the music, Lolla2020 will highlight causes important to the festival’s history, community and home of Chicago.”

Lolla2020 teamed up with various charities for the event, including Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote, the Equal Justice Initiative and the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, while merch can still be purchased through the official Lollapalooza online store.

Farrell, meanwhile, will release a new box set collection titled The Glitz, The Glamour on November 6. It'll bring together the singer’s solo work over the last 35 years.