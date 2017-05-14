Jane Weaver Releases New Video For Single Did You See Butterflies?

Self-taught, self-penned, self-played and self-produced singer songwriter Jane Waver has released a new video to go with her new single, Did You See Butterflies?. The single is taken from her forthcoming new album Modern Kosmology, which also features a contribution from Can singer Malcolm Mooney and is released on Fire Records on May 19. Prog writer Joe Banks wrote of Do You See Butterflies? “it illustrates a more minimal approach, giving full rein to Weaver’s pure, celestial voice”.

The video was shot in Helsinki earlier this year by Finnish artist and filmmaker Paola Suhonen collaboration with Weaver. The video was shot in 16mm and hand developed capturing a ghostly and soulful mood where the visuals connect with the themes within the song.

“Paola is someone who’s work I have admired for a long time, she is a prolific creator and force of nature, but maintains a dreamlike quality to everything she does, ” says Weaver. “We went into the wild woods of Finland, the sunlight was so magical, we went to a farm where the owner used to be a circus performer and had a collection of antique circus vehicles and caravans. The song has themes of spiritualism, séances and nostalgia, trying to return to a time and a place that you most loved, trying to relive that moment. In the video the eventual quest to return to the place finally brings sadness, because the place has decayed and no longer as technicolor, just glimpses of the spirits of the past.”

Weaver will play:

Birmingham Hare & Hounds 2 - May 18

Manchester Band On The Wall - 19

Brighton The Great Escape - 20

London The Lexington - 22 [Sold Out}

London Rough Trade East - 23

France Paris La Maroquinerie - June 2

Cheshire Bluedot Festival - July 7

Sheffield Tramlines Festival 22

Liverpool International Music Festival 23

London O2 Academy - 29 (with Goat and The Moonlandingz)

Holyake Skeleton Coast Festival - August 5

Totnes Sea Change Festival -25-26

Ramsgate Music Hall - October 20

Brighton The Haunt - 22

Norwich Arts Centre - 23

Folkestone Quarterhouse - 25

Nottingham The Bodega - 26

Oxford The Bullingdon - 29

Leeds Brudanell Social Club - 31

Stoke The Sugar Mill - November 1

Newcastle The Cluny - 2

Hebden Bridge Trades Club - 3

Glasgow Stereo - 4

Dublin Workman’s Club - 10

Belfast Maple Tour Leaf - 11

Modern Kosmology is available for pre-order now, with first single Slow Motion available to hear and download instantly at www.janeweavermusic.com