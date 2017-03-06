Korn announce The Serenity Of Summer tour

Korn have announced The Serenity Of Summer tour which will take place later this year.

The dates have been lined up in support of the band’s 2016 album The Serenity Of Suffering – and they’ll be joined on the road by Stone Sour, Babymetal, Skillet, Yelawolf, Islander and Ded on select dates.

The band say: “We are psyched to announce The Serenity Of Summer tour this June and July with Stone Sour, Babymetal, Skillet, Yelawolf and more.”

The dates will kick off in Salt Lake City on June 16 and wrap up in Cleveland on August 2. Pre-sale VIP and Meet and Greet tickets go on sale tomorrow (March 7) from 10am using password sos17.

Find the full list of dates below.

The Serenity Of Summer 2017 North American tour

Jun 16: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jun 18: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jun 20: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 21: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Jun 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 25: Boise Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Jun 26: Pocatello Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheatre, ID

Jul 19: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 20: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 23: Hartford Xfiniity Theatre, CT

Jul 25: Toronto The Molson Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 26: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 30: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 01: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 02: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

