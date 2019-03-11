Watch Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson reunite onstage in New York

Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson reunited onstage at the Love Rocks NYC concert late last week.

It was the first time the sisters have played together since Heart went on hiatus in 2016, with their appearance coming after they announced the Love Alive tour last month.

They were introduced to the stage by actor Bill Murray and they played These Dreams and Crazy On You, before returning at the end of the show with Robert Plant for Shake, Rattle & Roll.

Watch the footage below.

The third annual Love Rocks NYC took place at New York’s Beacon Theatre to raise cash for God’s Love We Deliver – a charity which provides meals for those living with serious illnesses.

On the night, the benefit concert raised $2.3 million, with other artists including ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Taj Mahal, Buddy Guy and Sheryl Crow taking part.

Heart will be joined on the Love Alive tour by a variety of special guests on select dates, including Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, Sheryl Crow, Elle King and Lucie Silvas, with more artists to be revealed in due course.

Heart Love Alive 2019 tour

Jul 09: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 11: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 14: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 16: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Jul 17: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 20: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 21: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Centre, NY

Jul 23: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jul 24: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire, NH

Jul 26: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 27: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Theatre, OH

Jul 29: Bethel Woods Centre For The Arts, NY

Jul 30: Syracuse St Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 01: Burgettstown Keybank Pavilion, PA

Aug 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 04: Cleveland Blossom Music Theatre, OH

Aug 05: Detroit DTE Energy Music Pavilion, MI

Aug 07: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 08: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Aug 10: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC

Aug 11: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Aug 13: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Aug 14: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 16: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 17: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 19: Atlanta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 20: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Aug 22: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion, TX

Aug 23: Dallas Dos Equis pavilion, TX

Aug 25: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 27: Chula Vista North Islannd Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 28: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 30: Salt Lake City Usana Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 31: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 03: Porland Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, OR

Sep 04: Seattle Tacoma Dome, WA

Sep 06: Concord Pavilion, CA

Sep 08: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Sep 09: Hollywood Bowl, CA