Heart end hiatus - announce Love Alive tour

Heart have ended their hiatus by confirming a run of live shows for later this year.

They’ve been inactive since Ann Wilson’s husband Dean Wetter was handed a suspended sentence for reportedly assaulting sister Nancy’s twin sons in 2016, with Nancy subsequently working on her Roadcase Royale project and Ann launching a solo career.

However, in an interview with Billboard in October last year, Nancy revealed the pair were back on speaking terms and hinted at a return to touring, adding: “A couple of years have gone by – it’s not anything that Ann ever did wrong or I ever did wrong, but it’s just one of those family dramas that just happened and it poisoned the atmosphere for a while.

“I have a positive feeling now that I’m communicating directly more with Ann. It’s exciting.”

Now the band have confirmed that they're back, and will head out on the 39-date Love Alive tour, which will begin in St Louis at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 9 and conclude with a performance at the Hollywood Bowl on September 9.

Heart will be joined by a variety of special guests on the road for select dates, including Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, Sheryl Crow, Elle King and Lucie Silvas, with more artists to be revealed in due course.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am local time this coming Friday (February 15).

Heart Love Alive 2019 tour

Jul 09: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 11: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 14: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 16: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Jul 17: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 20: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 21: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Centre, NY

Jul 23: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jul 24: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire, NH

Jul 26: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 27: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Theatre, OH

Jul 29: Bethel Woods Centre For The Arts, NY

Jul 30: Syracuse St Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 01: Burgettstown Keybank Pavilion, PA

Aug 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 04: Cleveland Blossom Music Theatre, OH

Aug 05: Detroit DTE Energy Music Pavilion, MI

Aug 07: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 08: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Aug 10: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC

Aug 11: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Aug 13: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Aug 14: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 16: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 17: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 19: Atlanta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 20: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Aug 22: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion, TX

Aug 23: Dallas Dos Equis pavilion, TX

Aug 25: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 27: Chula Vista North Islannd Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 28: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 30: Salt Lake City Usana Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 31: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 03: Porland Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, OR

Sep 04: Seattle Tacoma Dome, WA

Sep 06: Concord Pavilion, CA

Sep 08: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Sep 09: Hollywood Bowl, CA