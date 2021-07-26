Watch Green Day celebrate emotional live return with cover of Kiss's Rock and Roll All Nite

The first date of the delayed Hella Mega tour, featuring Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy, has finally taken place, at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Dallas, Texas.

The Hella Mega tour was originally announced in September 2019, with the three bands due to start a globe-straddling series of dates in March 2020. To mark the announcement, all three bands put out a single on the same day: Green Day released Father Of All, Weezer went with The End Of The Game, and Fall Out Boy dropped Dear Future (Hands Up), which featured a guest contribution with Wyclef Jean.

The original set of dates was postponed, but the new run of US dates was finally confirmed in May this year.

The first of the rescheduled dates took place in Arlington on Saturday, with Green Day adding to the emotional nature of the return with a rowdy cover of Kiss's 1975 classic Rock and Roll All Nite. Other songs played by the band included opener American Idiot, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Welcome to Paradise, When I Come Around - introduced by the riff from AC/DC's You Shook Me All Night Long - Wake Me Up When September Ends and the closing Good Riddance (Time of Your Life). Full setlists below.

Kiss founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley both tweeted their approval, with Stanley sharing a video of the performance and writing "Tonight in Dallas! Another reason to love Green Day!", while Simmons wrote an even more geographically wayward message, sharing the same video but placing the show in Houston.

The Hella Mega tour comes to Europe in 2022. Full dates below.

“Tonight In DALLAS!” Another reason to love @GreenDay! pic.twitter.com/dPXgicnlEEJuly 25, 2021 See more

⁦@GreenDay⁩. In Houston yesterday! Thank you, Gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/IW4Hx5go2iJuly 25, 2021 See more

Hella Mega Tour: opening night setlists

Green Day

American Idiot

Holiday

Know Your Enemy

Pollyanna

Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Longview

Welcome to Paradise

Hitchin' a Ride

Rock and Roll All Nite

Brain Stew

St. Jimmy

When I Come Around

21 Guns

Minority

Knowledge

Basket Case

She

Wake Me Up When September Ends

Still Breathing

Jesus of Suburbia

Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

Weezer

Hero

Hash Pipe

All the Good Ones

Beverly Hills

The End of the Game

My Name Is Jonas

Pork and Beans

Feels Like Summer

All My Favorite Songs

Undone - The Sweater Song

Surf Wax America

El Scorcho

Island in the Sun

Africa

California Snow

Say It Ain't So

Buddy Holly

Fall Out Boy

The Phoenix

Sugar, We're Goin Down

Irresistible

Uma Thurman

Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy

Save Rock and Roll

The Last of the Real Ones

Dance, Dance

A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More "Touch Me"

This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race

My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)

I Don't Care

Thnks fr th Mmrs

Centuries

Saturday

Jul 27: Atlanta, GA Truist Park

Jul 29: Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

Jul 31: Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field

Aug 01: Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Aug 04: Flushing, NY Citi Field

Aug 05: Boston, MA Fenway Park

Aug 08: Washington, DC Nationals Park

Aug 10: Detroit, MI Comerica Park

Aug 13: Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Aug 15: Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Aug 17: Columbus, OH Historic Crew Stadium

Aug 19: Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

Aug 20: Philadelphia, PA Citizen’s Bank Park

Aug 23: Minneapolis, MN Target Field

Aug 25: Denver, CO Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Aug 27: San Francisco, CA Oracle park

Aug 29: San Diego, CA PetCo Park

Sep 01: Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

Sep 03: Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

Sep 06: Seattle, WA T Mobile Park

Jun 19: Ernst-Happel Stadion, Austria

Jun 21: Antwerps Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jun 22: Stadspark, Netherlands

Jun 24: London Stadium, London, UK

Jun 25: John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, UK

Jun 27: Venue TBA, Dublin, Ireland

Jun 29: Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, UK