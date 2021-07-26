Watch Green Day celebrate emotional live return with cover of Kiss's Rock and Roll All Nite

The first date of the delayed Hella Mega tour, featuring Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy, has finally taken place, at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Dallas, Texas.
The Hella Mega tour was originally announced in September 2019, with the three bands due to start a globe-straddling series of dates in March 2020. To mark the announcement, all three bands put out a single on the same day: Green Day released Father Of All, Weezer went with The End Of The Game, and Fall Out Boy dropped Dear Future (Hands Up), which featured a guest contribution with Wyclef Jean.
The original set of dates was postponed, but the new run of US dates was finally confirmed in May this year.
The first of the rescheduled dates took place in Arlington on Saturday, with Green Day adding to the emotional nature of the return with a rowdy cover of Kiss's 1975 classic Rock and Roll All Nite. Other songs played by the band included opener American Idiot, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Welcome to Paradise, When I Come Around - introduced by the riff from AC/DC's You Shook Me All Night Long - Wake Me Up When September Ends and the closing Good Riddance (Time of Your Life). Full setlists below.
Kiss founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley both tweeted their approval, with Stanley sharing a video of the performance and writing "Tonight in Dallas! Another reason to love Green Day!", while Simmons wrote an even more geographically wayward message, sharing the same video but placing the show in Houston.
The Hella Mega tour comes to Europe in 2022. Full dates below.
“Tonight In DALLAS!” Another reason to love @GreenDay! pic.twitter.com/dPXgicnlEEJuly 25, 2021
@GreenDay. In Houston yesterday! Thank you, Gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/IW4Hx5go2iJuly 25, 2021
Hella Mega Tour: opening night setlists
Green Day
American Idiot
Holiday
Know Your Enemy
Pollyanna
Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Longview
Welcome to Paradise
Hitchin' a Ride
Rock and Roll All Nite
Brain Stew
St. Jimmy
When I Come Around
21 Guns
Minority
Knowledge
Basket Case
She
Wake Me Up When September Ends
Still Breathing
Jesus of Suburbia
Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
Weezer
Hero
Hash Pipe
All the Good Ones
Beverly Hills
The End of the Game
My Name Is Jonas
Pork and Beans
Feels Like Summer
All My Favorite Songs
Undone - The Sweater Song
Surf Wax America
El Scorcho
Island in the Sun
Africa
California Snow
Say It Ain't So
Buddy Holly
Fall Out Boy
The Phoenix
Sugar, We're Goin Down
Irresistible
Uma Thurman
Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy
Save Rock and Roll
The Last of the Real Ones
Dance, Dance
A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More "Touch Me"
This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race
My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)
I Don't Care
Thnks fr th Mmrs
Centuries
Saturday
Hella Mega Tour dates 2021
Jul 27: Atlanta, GA Truist Park
Jul 29: Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
Jul 31: Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field
Aug 01: Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Aug 04: Flushing, NY Citi Field
Aug 05: Boston, MA Fenway Park
Aug 08: Washington, DC Nationals Park
Aug 10: Detroit, MI Comerica Park
Aug 13: Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Aug 15: Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Aug 17: Columbus, OH Historic Crew Stadium
Aug 19: Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park
Aug 20: Philadelphia, PA Citizen’s Bank Park
Aug 23: Minneapolis, MN Target Field
Aug 25: Denver, CO Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
Aug 27: San Francisco, CA Oracle park
Aug 29: San Diego, CA PetCo Park
Sep 01: Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
Sep 03: Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium
Sep 06: Seattle, WA T Mobile Park
European Hella Mega Tour dates 2022
Jun 19: Ernst-Happel Stadion, Austria
Jun 21: Antwerps Sportpaleis, Belgium
Jun 22: Stadspark, Netherlands
Jun 24: London Stadium, London, UK
Jun 25: John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, UK
Jun 27: Venue TBA, Dublin, Ireland
Jun 29: Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, UK