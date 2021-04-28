Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer rescheduled for 2022

The UK and European leg of the Hella Mega Tour headlined by Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer has now moved to summer 2022.

Initially announced in 2019, the tour was planned to go ahead in the summer of 2020, however had to be pushed back for obvious reasons.

A joint statement from each band reads: “Europe + UK – this past year has been chaotic to say the very least, and while we hoped we’d be able to make the Hella Mega Tour a reality for you this summer, COVID had other plans.

“With that being said your shows will now be happening in 2022. Your tickets are good for the new dates, so make sure you hold onto them!”

The North American leg is still set to go ahead this summer.

Earlier this week, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said that he “regrets nothing” about pushing punk rock into the mainstream. In an interview with Vulture.com, Armstrong said that “we wanted to play music for the rest of our lives. We wanted to be Green Day in the same way The Who was The Who.”

The new dates for the Hella Mega tour can be found below:

June 2022

June 19: Ernst-Happel Stadion, Austria

June 21: Antwerps Sportpaleis, Belgium

June 22: Stadspark, Netherlands

June 24: London Stadium, London, UK

June 25: John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, UK

June 27: Venue TBA, Dublin, Ireland

June 29: Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, UK

July 2022

Paris La Defense Arena, Paris, France