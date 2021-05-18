Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have rescheduled their remaining Hella Mega Tour dates

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have announced rescheduled dates for the US leg of their Hella Mega Tour.

Already delayed once because of the ongoing pandemic, the US dates have now been confirmed to be going ahead in summer 2021. The tour will now be kicking off in Dallas on July 24, wrapping up in Seattle on September 06, with 21 dates in total along the way. Some new dates, including ones in Columbus and Milwaukee, have been added.

Check out all Hella Mega Tour dates below. Tickets will be available via pre-sale from May 20, with general sale starting on May 21 at 10am local time. Tickets and more information are available on the Hella Mega Tour official site.

US, it's the moment you've all been waiting for. The 2021 #HellaMegaTour is going down this summer, with a few date changes along the way...https://t.co/SgfTswSC50 pic.twitter.com/x1RP4BdhN0May 17, 2021

The bands previously announced that the European leg of the tour would be rescheduled to summer 2022, with a statement saying: “Europe + UK – this past year has been chaotic to say the very least, and while we hoped we’d be able to make the Hella Mega Tour a reality for you this summer, COVID had other plans.

“With that being said your shows will now be happening in 2022. Your tickets are good for the new dates, so make sure you hold onto them!”

(Image credit: Hella Mega Tour)

Jul 24: Dallas, TX Globe Life Field

Jul 27: Atlanta, GA Truist Park

Jul 29: Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

Jul 31: Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field

Aug 01: Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Aug 04: Flushing, NY Citi Field

Aug 05: Boston, MA Fenway Park

Aug 08: Washington, DC Nationals Park

Aug 10: Detroit, MI Comerica Park

Aug 13: Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Aug 15: Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Aug 17: Columbus, OH Historic Crew Stadium

Aug 19: Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

Aug 20: Philadelphia, PA Citizen’s Bank Park

Aug 23: Minneapolis, MN Target Field

Aug 25: Denver, CO Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Aug 27: San Francisco, CA Oracle park

Aug 29: San Diego, CA PetCo Park

Sep 01: Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

Sep 03: Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

Sep 06: Seattle, WA T Mobile Park

Jun 19: Ernst-Happel Stadion, Austria

Jun 21: Antwerps Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jun 22: Stadspark, Netherlands

Jun 24: London Stadium, London, UK

Jun 25: John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, UK

Jun 27: Venue TBA, Dublin, Ireland

Jun 29: Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, UK