Watch Gojira's entire Bloodstock festival 2016 performance

Gojira’s main stage performance at Bloodstock festival 2016 is premiering exclusively on Metal Hammer.

Filmed on the Saturday of last year’s heavy metal weekender, Gojira’s set went down as one of the best of the three-day festival.

Speaking to Scuzz TV before taking to the stage, frontman Joe Duplantier said that performing live “resonates instantly with the crowd. There’s something really magical about it, it’s awesome.”

The Bloodstock performance came shortly after the release of Gojira’s album Magma, which was named as Metal Hammer’s album of the year in 2016.

This year’s Bloodstock festival has already announced Amon Amarth, Megadeth, Testament, King 810, Kreator and more.

Gojira setlist

Toxic Garbage Island

L’Enfant Sauvage

The Heaviest Matter Of The Universe

Silvera

Stranded

Flying Whales

Wisdom Comes

Backbone

Terra Inc.

Only Pain

Oroborus

Vacuity

Bloodstock festival takes place August 10-13 2017 at Catton Park, Derbyshire. Tickets available now.

