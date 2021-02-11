Watch Geoff Downes and Chris Braide discuss their new album Halcyon Hymns

Downes Braide Association members Geoff Downes and Chris Braide have sat down for a virtual Zoom chat with writer and Cruise To The Edge host Jon Kirkman. You can watch the whole conversation below.

Thee pair released their latest album, Halcyon Hymns, through Cherry Red Records last week, and discuss the process and the pair's rich musical heritage with Kirkman. This year marks the tenth anniversary of both Yes keyboard player Downes and singer Braide starting work on their debut album, Pictures Of You, which was released in 2012.

"It's almost exactly ten years to the day that we sat down that we started working on the first album," says Downes. "Time flies the older you get but it's been great. Four studio albums. Here's to the next ten years!"

Halcyon Hymns is the fifth DBA collaboration and follows their previous critically-acclaimed studio albums Pictures Of You (2012), Suburban Ghosts (2015) and Skyscraper Souls (2017). The duo have also released Live In England (2019) recorded at their first ever concert at Trading Boundaries, East Sussex, in 2018.

Halcyon Hymns features brand new artwork from Roger Dean, which you can view below, along with the album tracklisting, as well as contributions from Big Big Train singer David Longdon and Marc Almond.

Get Halcyon Hymns CD.

Pre-order white vinyl.