Watch Eminem scream bloody murder in the gory video for killer new single Tobey

Eminem has shared a gory video for the second single from his upcoming 12th album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace). And it features the rap superstar taking a chainsaw to his iconic alter ego.



Titled in reference to Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire, Tobey finds the hip-hop legend collaborating with fellow Detroit rapper Big Sean and Babytron. The closing scenes of the video show Eminem in a blood-splattered basement, before being knocked to the ground by a figure in a Jason Voorhees-style hockey mask, who then takes a chainsaw to his prone body. When the mask is flipped up, we see that the chainsaw-wielding madman is - surprise! - Eminem himself. The plot thickens...



Watch the video below:

Eminem - Tobey feat. Big Sean & BabyTron (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The song is the second single to be released from Eminem's 12th studio album, which is set for release on Friday, July 12. The album's lead-off single, the Steve Miller Band-sampling Houdini, was released in May.



Eminem announced his return in April via a 30-second teaser video, themed like a true crime documentary, features a crime reporter gravely discussing the demise of Slim Shady, pointing out that “the blonde anti-hero... has had no shortage of enemies.”



The trailer concludes with an image of Slim lying lifeless with a bloody knife protruding from his chest... with not a chainsaw in sight.

The album will feature guest spots from Eminem's former mentor Dr. Dre and old friend Snoop Dogg, repaying the favour of Eminem appearing on the forthcoming Missionary album Dre has produced for Snoop Dogg.



Eminem’s most recent studio album, Music To Be Murdered By, was released in January 2020.