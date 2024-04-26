“The blonde anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies.” Watch the crime scene trailer for Eminem's forthcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)

Eminem has shared an entertaining trailer for his forthcoming 12th album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace).

Themed like a true crime documentary, the 30-second clip features a crime reporter gravely discussing the demise of Slim Shady, pointing out that “the blonde anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies.”



Eminem's fellow rapper 50 Cent is then featured, the New Yorker insisting, “He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath.”



“The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise,” the reporter then tells viewers.

The trailer then cuts to an interview set up where the subject's face has been pixellated and his voice doctored, as is common practice when witnesses wish to preserve their anonymity. Unfortunately, as this interviewee states, “I knew it was only a matter of time for Slim", he leans out of the pixellated section of the screen and is revealed to be.... Eminem himself, the rapper exclaiming “Fuck!” when he realises his 'error'.



According to the trailer, which ends with a depiction of Slim lying lifeless with a bloody knife protruding from his chest, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) is due for a summer release.

Dr. Dre has previously revealed that he will feature on the album, repaying the favour of Eminem appearing on the forthcoming Missionary album Dre has produced for Snoop Dogg.

Watch the trailer below:

