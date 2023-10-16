Watch Devin Townsend's relaunched new Podcast here

Devin Townsend has relaunched his Devin Townsend podcast as both audio and visual versions you can listen to & watch the first episode, titled Synesthesia, below.

In a statement, Townsend says: “Hello, this is Dev, and I’m here to introduce you to the Devin Townsend Podcast - a monthly series of observations about the process of writing and creating music, presented by Inside Out Music.

This new version of the podcast will shift focus slightly and move on from simply talking about my past records, and instead focus on a real time observation of the next ones. I have a fair amount of experience to offer, however rather than trying to come across as some sort of a 'self help' character, I feel that there’s enough people asking me how those experiences have shaped my writing that this seemed to be an angle to get behind, and in our tiny little scene, it seems like there was actually space for it. So here we go.

Essentially, this podcast will start from the very beginning of my process of creating a project I believe to be called ‘The Moth' with all the creative, personal, technical, and psychological things that come along with that. At this stage, I’m just starting to formulate ideas, so this exists from minute one of this project.

If I’m asked to speak publicly, I would much rather express things that I feel I can comprehend upon reflection of my personal experiences rather than just fill the air with more opinions on ‘current events’. My hope is that it may actually help other creative types who may find themselves new to some of these thoughts or hurdles, so just take it with a grain of salt and maybe there will be something in it of value for you and your work.

Thanks for everything, and I’m excited to see where we go. Being a musician and an artist is rewarding and challenging. I love it."

Devin recent announced that he will release a 25th anniversary remastered and expanded reissue of Infinity, his third solo album, originally released in 1998, through InsideOut Music on November 24. Townsend has replicated the original cover by appearing naked for the new artwrok.