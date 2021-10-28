Watch Carl Palmer unbox the ELP book in new video

Carl Palmer unboxes the brand new Emerson, Lake & Palmer book, that is published later this week by Rocket 88 books, the publishers behind recent books by Opeth, Andy Summers and Jethro Tull.

The new book is the first official book to tell the unique Emerson, Lake & Palmer story by the artists. Created with the families of Keith and Greg plus executive editor Carl Palmer from over a quarter of a million words. Illustrated throughout with classic, rare, private, and recently discovered photos.

"This is the ultimate edition," Palmer exclaims. "This is the important one for me. Because we had 50 each, Greg, Keith, myself. And this is just super duper. When I picked it up this morning I forgot all about the family tree that we did. Because of course the family tree is just unbelievable when you look at all the people we played with over the years and what we did.

"Keith and Greg have got glossy phots in theirs, but in mine I decided to put in a piece of artwork: the Manticore, signed! Im so proud of this, with the family tree, and a CD in each of the books."

Emerson, Lake & Palmer by Keith Emerson, Greg Lake and Carl Palmer comes in three editions: Classic, Signature (limited to 500 copies) and the Ultimate Edition (limited to just 150copies).

