Watch Bullet For My Valentine in live Piece Of Me video

Bullet For My Valentine have released a live video for their track Piece Of Me.
The video was filmed on the band’s UK tour last November and has been released ahead of the their upcoming European dates, which will kick off with a set at Wacken Open Air at the start of August.
Speaking about the track, which featured on the band’s 2018 Gravity album, Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck told Metal Hammer: “It’s definitely one of the angriest songs on the record.
“It's a song about feeling like you're being taken advantage of. You give and give and give, and people take take, take, and this song is like, ‘Fuck that, no more, not gonna happen.’
“In general, people taking advantage of someone's good nature, and it's just about giving time, effort, love, affection – whatever you want to say really – and feeling like you don’t get anything back and they're taking another piece of you.”
Find a full list of Bullet For My Valentine's live shows below.
Bullet For My Valentine 2019 tour dates
Aug 01: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands
Aug 02: Anrochte Big Day Out Festival, Germany
Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 07: Eschwege Open Flair Festival, Germany
Aug 08: Puttlingen Rocco del Schlacko, Germany
Aug 08-11: Taubertal Festival, Germany
Aug 14: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 15-18: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium
Aug 15-17: Sankt Polten FM4 Frequency Festival, Austria
Aug 21: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Aug 22: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany
Aug 23: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg