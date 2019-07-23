Watch Bullet For My Valentine in live Piece Of Me video

Bullet For My Valentine have released a live video for their track Piece Of Me.

The video was filmed on the band’s UK tour last November and has been released ahead of the their upcoming European dates, which will kick off with a set at Wacken Open Air at the start of August.

Speaking about the track, which featured on the band’s 2018 Gravity album, Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck told Metal Hammer: “It’s definitely one of the angriest songs on the record.

“It's a song about feeling like you're being taken advantage of. You give and give and give, and people take take, take, and this song is like, ‘Fuck that, no more, not gonna happen.’

“In general, people taking advantage of someone's good nature, and it's just about giving time, effort, love, affection – whatever you want to say really – and feeling like you don’t get anything back and they're taking another piece of you.”

Find a full list of Bullet For My Valentine's live shows below.

Bullet For My Valentine 2019 tour dates

Aug 01: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Aug 02: Anrochte Big Day Out Festival, Germany

Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 07: Eschwege Open Flair Festival, Germany

Aug 08: Puttlingen Rocco del Schlacko, Germany

Aug 08-11: Taubertal Festival, Germany

Aug 14: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 15-18: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 15-17: Sankt Polten FM4 Frequency Festival, Austria

Aug 21: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Aug 22: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany

Aug 23: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg