Watch Rammstein's brlliantly daft new video Zick Zack

After teasing its release over the course of the week, Rammstein have finally unveiled the video for new song Zick Zack. The single serves as the second track taken from new studio album Zeit, which arrives later this month and just three years after the release of Rammstein's critically acclaimed 2019 self-titled opus.

Featuring a classic Rammstein dress-up job that includes the six-piece decked out like something from a Bo Selecta! skit set on LA's Sunset Strip in the late 80s, it's packing glitter, glamour, dancers, diva tantrums and a hilariously daft scene in which frontman Till Lindemann's character attempts to literally piece his botox-filled face back together using a stapler and tape. You just don't get this kinda madness with Watain.

Sonically, the song is a world away from the slow and mournful ambience of previous single Zeit, which featured a much emotionally heavier video to accompany it. This track is far more in fitting with the Pussy and Amerika vein of Rammstein's back catalogue: fun, bouncy, silly but still packing that intense groove and crunch you'd expect from any certified Rammstein banger.

Directed by regular Rammstein collaborator Joern Heitmann, Zick Zack seems destined to go down as one of the funnest Rammstein videos yet. Quite how they'll translate it live on a stage is anyone's guess, but given this is the band that has previously brought a giant, spaffing penis cannon on the road with them, we imagine they'll cook up something special.

Rammstein's new album Zeit is due for release on April 29. Watch the video for Zick Zack below and find Rammstein's upcoming tour dates just below that.

May 15: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

May 16: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

May 20: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

May 21: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria

May 26: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria

May 30: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 31: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 04: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 05: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 10: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany

Jun 11: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany

Jun 14: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 15: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 18: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jun 19: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jun 22: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

Jun 26: Coventry Ricoh Arena, UK

Jun 30: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 04: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Nertherlands

Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Nertherlands

Jul 08: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 12: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy

Jul 16: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 20: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 24: Oslo Bjerke Travbane, Norway

Jul 29: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jul 30: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 03: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers, Belgium

Aug 04: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers, Belgium

Aug 21: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Aug 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 31: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Sep 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Sep 06: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 09: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Sep 17: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 23: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Sep 24: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Oct 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

Oct 02: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

Oct 04: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX