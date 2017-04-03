Watch Brian May and Kerry Ellis in Roll With You video

Brian May and Kerry Ellis have released a video for their new track Roll With You exclusively with Classic Rock.

The song features on their upcoming album Golden Days which will launch on April 7 via Sony Music.

May tells Classic Rock: “Roll With You is a song we already staged on our last tour. I had the idea for the track as a kind of figurative biography of Kerry, built around her favourite sayings and attitudes. I wanted to give her something to sing which embodied her philosophy and the fun she has with life.

“She liked it, and we worked on it together to complete the track as a kind of anthem. At that point, the working title for the album was Anthems II – but when Sony snapped us up, we felt like it was a new beginning, not just another chapter.

“Fitting, because by the time this album was finished, we realised we’d evolved a long way from the Anthems album. The sessions in the studio that led us to this point were truly Golden Days, so there was the title, staring us in the face!”

May continues: “Since we played this song on our tour of Eastern Europe last year, we came back with videos of us performing it, using a neat device we’d cooked up to bring the audience into the mix. We were able to make a video from the footage we’d collected.”

Ellis adds: “I just love this video, we had so much fun performing this song live on our last tour and so glad we managed to capture it on film, now we can share all the best bits in the new video. Enjoy!”

Golden Days sees the pair collaborate on new compositions and cover versions – including a take on Gary Moore classic Parisienne Walkways. It’s now available for pre-order, while the cover art and tracklist can be seen below.

Brian May And Kerry Ellis Golden Days tracklist

Love In A Rainbow Roll With You Golden Days It’s Gonna Be All Right Amazing Grace One Voice If I Loved You Born Free Parisienne Walkways I Who Have Nothing The Kissing Me Song Story Of A Heart Can’t Help Falling In Love

