Brian May and Kerry Ellis announce new album Golden Days

Brian May and Kerry Ellis have announced details on a new studio album.

Titled Golden Days, it’ll be released on April 7 via Sony Music and sees the pair collaborate on new compositions and cover versions – including a take on Gary Moore classic Parisienne Walkways.

Queen guitarist May says: “This album is a true collaboration between Kerry and myself. Five years ago, Anthems was the result of me producing an exciting new artist in Kerry Ellis.

“This new record has both our names on it, and breaks new ground. We produced ourselves together as a team.

“I feel confident it’s the best thing we’ve ever done and a worthy testament to 13 years of belief. It also happens to feature Britain’s most beautiful voice!”

Ellis adds: “This new album has been a real journey of discovery and I feel so proud of how Brian and I have developed over the years.

“We have learnt how to work together and inspire each other to create special performances and music. The album is really a mixture of our experiences and has a story behind each song.

“Brian and I have had such fun developing it and can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Golden Days is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and full tracklist below.

Brian May And Kerry Ellis Golden Days tracklist

Love In A Rainbow Roll With You Golden Days It’s Gonna Be All Right Amazing Grace One Voice If I Loved You Born Free Parisienne Walkways I Who Have Nothing The Kissing Me Song Story Of A Heart Can’t Help Falling In Love

