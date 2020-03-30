Watch Bon Jovi team up with The Invictus Games Choir in new video for Unbroken

Jon Bon Jovi has recorded a new version of Unbroken with The Invictus Games Choir.

The original track made its debut last year and will appear on the new studio album Bon Jovi 2020, which will launch on May 15.

The new version was recorded at London’s Abbey Road Studios with the choir, with all proceeds from sales and streams going to the Invictus Games Foundation which supports the recovery and rehabilitation of international wounded, injured or sick military personnel.

Along with the music, the video also shows frontman Jon Bon Jovi talking with Prince Harry, who is a patron of the foundation.

The Duke Of Sussex says: “With military people, there’s a way of being able to talk about the scars of war in a positive way. Some suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress, some of them suffer from depression, anxiety, but they are stronger for it. Those are the kind of ambassadors and role models that we need.”

Bon Jovi adds: “I thank you for what you’ve done to bring a light to that. It’s what you’re doing, really. I just got inspired to write a song from it. It’s touching, their desire to serve and what they gave, and what they get out of singing.”

Andy Mudd, one of the Invictus Games Choir members and founder, says: “Singing has been a thrill and I’m hanging on to it because some of those words are very pertinent to me about the ringing in your ears and wanting to scream.

“After I was blown up, I laid there in the middle of the night thinking, ‘This has changed my life. No legs, hand injuries... what am I going to do next?’ And who would have thought I would be singing about being blown up. So, this song was very deep in different places for me.”

Another choir member Caroline adds: “For me, this song is about the fact that, yes I’ve struggled, but I’m not broken. I’m still here and I’m unbroken.”

Last week, Bon Jovi called on fans to collaborate on a new song. He recorded the first verse and chorus, and wants to hear fans’ stories amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Bon Jovi: Bon Jovi 2020

1. Beautiful Drug

2. Unbroken

3. Limitless

4. Luv Can

5. Brothers In Arms

6. Story Of Love

7. Lower The Flag

8. Let It Rain

9. Shine

10. Blood In The Water