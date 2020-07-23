Watch Body Count’s new animated video for Thee Critical Beatdown

Body Count have released an animated video for their hard-hitting new single Thee Critical Beatdown.

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s latest studio album Carnivore, which launched earlier this year through Century Media Records.

The video was created by Tommy The Animator, who previously worked with Body Count on the Grand Theft Auto-inspired video for Bloodlust track The Ski Mask Way in 2017.

Body Count’s Ice-T gave Metal Hammer an exclusive track-by-track breakdown of Carnivore back in March, and speaking about Thee Critical Beatdown, he said: “That one’s a basic Body Count grindhouse-style stupid fun song.

“You talk a lot of shit, now it’s time to back it up. It's really me yelling at somebody on the internet. So it’s kind of like Talk Shit, Get Shot from Manslaughter.

“I’m calling someone out who sends pussy texts talking mad shit but don’t want to meet. It’s like, it’s time. Let’s get it on. It has no politics. It’s just a good old rumble fight song.”

Body Count are involved with the upcoming Wacken World Wide online event, which will take place between July 29 and August 1. It’ll be able to watch on the online festival’s official website, MagentaMusik 360 and MagentaTV.