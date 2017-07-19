Watch Body Count cover Slayer in new studio video

Body Count have released a studio video showing them covering Slayer’s Raining Blood/Postmortem.

The cover appears on the band’s latest album Bloodlust which was released at the end of March via Century Media Records.

Body Count bassist Vincent Price previously spoke about putting a twist on the classic Slayer tracks by incorporating Postmortem at the end of their version.

And introducing the new video, frontman Ice-T explains: “Body Count is a band I put together just to let one of my best friends Ernie C play his guitar. We all went to Crenshaw High School together in south central Los Angeles.

“I had the idea, ‘Let’s make a metal band, let’s make a rock band’ because I had been to Europe and I noticed that the kids would mosh to hip-hop.

“So we put the band together and I used the three bands that were my favourites at the time to set the tone: The impending doom of a group like Black Sabbath, who pretty much invented metal, the punk sensibility of Suicidal Tendencies and the speed and precision of Slayer – one of my favourite groups and always will be.”

Ice-T previously said of the decision to release the follow-up to 2014’s Manslaughter: “Music happens in climates. Groups like Rage Against The Machine and Korn were born when the world was in turmoil, then music went into this delusional period where hip-hop became about nothing more than poppin’ bottles.

“Now we have impending doom again, racism is at an all-time high and it’s our season again. This is the optimal time for a Body Count record.”

Bloodlust is out now.

