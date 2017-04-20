Body Count talk cover of Slayer’s Raining Blood

Body Count have released another video in their series showing behind-the-scenes footage from their Bloodlust sessions.

The follow-up to 2014’s Manslaughter was released at the end of March and features contributions from Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Soulfly and Cavalera Conspiracy’s Max Cavalera and Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe.

The record also includes a cover of Slayer classic Raining Blood – and in the latest video, bassist Vincent Price speaks about how he approached the track in the studio.

He says: “I got this phone call from Ice T at the same time he told me about trying to find people to be on this record.

“He goes, ‘Vince, I want to cover Raining Blood.’ I’m thinking, ‘Wait a minute, Raining Blood starts with the end of Postmortem.’

“I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s put a twist on it – start our Raining Blood and then end with Postmortem, which I do vocals on.”

The rest of the video shows the band talking together in the studio, footage of recording sessions and audio clips from the album.

Watch it below.

Ice-T previously said of the decision to release a new Body Count album: “Music happens in climates. Groups like Rage Against The Machine and Korn were born when the world was in turmoil, then music went into this delusional period where hip-hop became about nothing more than poppin’ bottles.

“Now we have impending doom again, racism is at an all-time high and it’s our season again. This is the optimal time for a Body Count record.”

