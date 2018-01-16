Watch Black Country Communion’s Wanderlust studio video

Black Country Communion have released a studio video for their track Wanderlust.

The song appears on their latest album BCCIV, which launched back in September via Mascot Records.

Speaking about the album, vocalist and bassist Glenn Hughes said: “All the songs were written with a topic. This album is about walking through the fear, having faith, hope, the killing of dolphins, which I’m against, of course.

“Wanderlust is a song that was written about my travels and always returning home – to get back home to a safe place. The Crow, a very intense rock track written about the bird that watches over the band – it’s really a great song about the Black Country.

“I wrote a song for my father when he passed away, called Love Remains. The chorus was very sensitive and it sounds like a song written for someone that had just passed. So it’s a very personal song for me.”

Earlier this month, Hughes, Joe Bonamassa, Jason Bonham and Derek Sherinian played shows in Wolverhampton and London, with guitarist Bonamassa later thanking fans for their support.

