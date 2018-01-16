The Dead Daisies announce new album Burn It Down

The Dead Daisies have announced that their new studio album will arrive on April 6.
The follow-up to 2016’s Make Some Noise will be titled Burn It Down and will launch through Spitfire Music/SPV.
Frontman John Corabi says: “I’m extremely excited about our new record Burn It Down. It was a pleasure to once again work with Marti Frederiksen and the band on what I believe is the next great step in The Dead Daisies journey.
“This is a balls-out old school rock record! Enjoy it, and see you all on our massive 2018 world tour!”
Guitarist Doug Aldrich adds: “The new Daisies album will melt your face! It is raw and in-your-face with a whole new sound!”
Burn It Down will also be the band’s first with former Journey drummer Deen Castronovo, who joined the lineup in November. He took over behind the kit from Brian Tichy, who left to “pursue other projects.”
Last month, the band announced a UK and European tour which will get underway in Glasgow on April 8. Find further live dates below, along with the Burn It Down cover art and tracklist.
The Dead Daisies Burn It Down tracklist
- Resurrected
- Rise Up
- Burn It Down
- Judgement Day
- What Goes Around
- Bitch
- Set Me Free
- Dead And Gone
- Can’t Take It With You
- Leave Me Alone
Tour Dates
|Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Garage
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|Monday, April 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Robin 2
|Bilston, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Koko
|London, United Kingdom
|Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Academy 2
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rock City
|Nottingham, United Kingdom
|Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Academy
|Bristol, United Kingdom
|Monday, April 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|013
|Tilburg, Netherlands
|Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Biebob
|Vosselaar, Belgium
|Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Markthalle
|Hamburg (Altstadt), Germany
|Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Sticky Fingers
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Parkteateret
|Oslo, Norway
|Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Klubben
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Pumpehuset
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rosenhof
|Osnabruck, Germany
|Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Backstage Werk
|Munich, Germany
|Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Barba Negra Track
|Budapest, Hungary
|Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Simm City
|Vienna, Austria
|Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Thanks Jimi Festival
|Wrocław, Poland
|Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Kesselhaus
|Berlin, Germany
|Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Schlachthof
|Wiesbaden, Germany
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Live Music Hall
|Cologne, Germany
|Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Le Trabendo
|Paris, France
|Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Z7
|Pratteln, Switzerland
|Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Live Club
|Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy
|Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Zentral
|Pamplona, Spain
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Mon
|Madrid, Spain
|Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hard Rock Hell
|Rhyl, United Kingdom