The Dead Daisies announce new album Burn It Down

The Dead Daisies have announced that their new studio album will arrive on April 6.

The follow-up to 2016’s Make Some Noise will be titled Burn It Down and will launch through Spitfire Music/SPV.

Frontman John Corabi says: “I’m extremely excited about our new record Burn It Down. It was a pleasure to once again work with Marti Frederiksen and the band on what I believe is the next great step in The Dead Daisies journey.

“This is a balls-out old school rock record! Enjoy it, and see you all on our massive 2018 world tour!”

Guitarist Doug Aldrich adds: “The new Daisies album will melt your face! It is raw and in-your-face with a whole new sound!”

Burn It Down will also be the band’s first with former Journey drummer Deen Castronovo, who joined the lineup in November. He took over behind the kit from Brian Tichy, who left to “pursue other projects.”

Last month, the band announced a UK and European tour which will get underway in Glasgow on April 8. Find further live dates below, along with the Burn It Down cover art and tracklist.

The Dead Daisies Burn It Down tracklist

Resurrected Rise Up Burn It Down Judgement Day What Goes Around Bitch Set Me Free Dead And Gone Can’t Take It With You Leave Me Alone

Tour Dates

Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Garage Glasgow, United Kingdom Monday, April 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Robin 2 Bilston, United Kingdom Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Koko London, United Kingdom Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Academy 2 Manchester, United Kingdom Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Academy Bristol, United Kingdom Monday, April 16, 2018 at 7:00PM 013 Tilburg, Netherlands Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Biebob Vosselaar, Belgium Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Markthalle Hamburg (Altstadt), Germany Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Sticky Fingers Gothenburg, Sweden Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Parkteateret Oslo, Norway Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Klubben Stockholm, Sweden Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Pumpehuset Copenhagen, Denmark Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Rosenhof Osnabruck, Germany Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Backstage Werk Munich, Germany Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Barba Negra Track Budapest, Hungary Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Simm City Vienna, Austria Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Thanks Jimi Festival Wrocław, Poland Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Kesselhaus Berlin, Germany Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Schlachthof Wiesbaden, Germany Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Live Music Hall Cologne, Germany Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Le Trabendo Paris, France Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Z7 Pratteln, Switzerland Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Live Club Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Zentral Pamplona, Spain Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Mon Madrid, Spain Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Hard Rock Hell Rhyl, United Kingdom

