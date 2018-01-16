Trending

The Dead Daisies announce new album Burn It Down

The Dead Daisies will release their new studio album Burn It Down in April - the follow-up to 2016’s Make Some Noise

The Dead Daisies have announced that their new studio album will arrive on April 6.

The follow-up to 2016’s Make Some Noise will be titled Burn It Down and will launch through Spitfire Music/SPV.

Frontman John Corabi says: “I’m extremely excited about our new record Burn It Down. It was a pleasure to once again work with Marti Frederiksen and the band on what I believe is the next great step in The Dead Daisies journey.

“This is a balls-out old school rock record! Enjoy it, and see you all on our massive 2018 world tour!”

Guitarist Doug Aldrich adds: “The new Daisies album will melt your face! It is raw and in-your-face with a whole new sound!”

Burn It Down will also be the band’s first with former Journey drummer Deen Castronovo, who joined the lineup in November. He took over behind the kit from Brian Tichy, who left to “pursue other projects.”

Last month, the band announced a UK and European tour which will get underway in Glasgow on April 8. Find further live dates below, along with the Burn It Down cover art and tracklist.

The Dead Daisies Burn It Down tracklist

  1. Resurrected
  2. Rise Up
  3. Burn It Down
  4. Judgement Day
  5. What Goes Around
  6. Bitch
  7. Set Me Free
  8. Dead And Gone
  9. Can’t Take It With You
  10. Leave Me Alone

Tour Dates

Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 7:00PMGarageGlasgow, United Kingdom
Monday, April 9, 2018 at 7:00PMRobin 2Bilston, United Kingdom
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:00PMKokoLondon, United Kingdom
Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7:00PMAcademy 2Manchester, United Kingdom
Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PMRock CityNottingham, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00PMAcademyBristol, United Kingdom
Monday, April 16, 2018 at 7:00PM013Tilburg, Netherlands
Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 7:00PMBiebobVosselaar, Belgium
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PMMarkthalleHamburg (Altstadt), Germany
Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PMSticky FingersGothenburg, Sweden
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PMParkteateretOslo, Norway
Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PMKlubbenStockholm, Sweden
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PMPumpehusetCopenhagen, Denmark
Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PMRosenhofOsnabruck, Germany
Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PMBackstage WerkMunich, Germany
Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PMBarba Negra TrackBudapest, Hungary
Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PMSimm CityVienna, Austria
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PMThanks Jimi FestivalWrocław, Poland
Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00PMKesselhausBerlin, Germany
Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PMSchlachthofWiesbaden, Germany
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PMLive Music HallCologne, Germany
Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PMLe TrabendoParis, France
Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PMZ7Pratteln, Switzerland
Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PMLive ClubTrezzo Sull'adda, Italy
Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:00PMZentralPamplona, Spain
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PMMonMadrid, Spain
Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 7:00PMHard Rock HellRhyl, United Kingdom

