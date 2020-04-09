Watch Beth Hart connect with fans in heartwarming No Place Like Home video

Beth Hart has shared a video for her new single No Place Like Home.

The track has been taken from Hart’s 2016 album Fire On The Floor, with the video created during the coronavirus lockdown… with a little help from her fans around the world.

The video sees families and friends coming together to show that "a little act of love can have a sprawling ripple effect of happiness.”

Hart says: “We want to thank each and everyone of you who overwhelmed us with photos and videos of you and your loved ones, which we could use in this video. We've received submissions from more than 30 different countries, who all share the same situation.

“When I saw the video I cried, as I recognised so many of you. You guys looked so sweet, loving, happy and it just blew my mind. I think I cried for two hours after. Thanks you forever guys, I love you so much. There really is no place like home.”

Hart’s manager David Wolff adds: “Beth and her fans never cease to amaze me. This video is so loving, hopeful and inspiring. Thank you to everybody that made this possible.”

Hart’s most recent studio album War In My Mind was released last year through Provogue/Mascot Label Group, while she recently teamed up with Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Kris Barras for The Blues Podcast.