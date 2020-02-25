Beth Hart and Kenny Wayne Shepherd star on brand new blues podcast

Beth Hart, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Kris Barras feature in a brand new blues-theme podcast.

Presented by musician and DJ Big Boy Bloater, The Blues Podcast launches today (February 25) with three separate episodes featuring Hart, Shepherd and Barras.

Talking about the shows Big Boy Bloater says: “I’m excited to present the brand new Blues Podcast, where I get the chance to chat to and delve into the lives of some of the greatest contemporary and up and coming blues musicians as well as the leading industry figures in the genre. We’ll be getting to know the person behind the music by finding out what makes them tick and where their roots lay. So, sit back, put your feet up, and grab a tipple of your choice as we massage your ears with tall tales from the blues trail.”

The Blues Podcast will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcast/iTunes, Google Podcast, YouTube and Podbean.

A brand new episode will be released on the last Tuesday of every month.