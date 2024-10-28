Watch Avenged Sevenfold play setlist made up of tracks from Waking The Fallen and City Of Evil at special fan club show in California

By
( )
published

Avenged Sevenfold thrill fans at sweaty throwback 25th anniversary show packed with early favourites

Avenged Sevenfold
(Image credit: Future)

Avenged Sevenfold played a special fan club show this weekend featuring a setlist made up almost exclusively of tracks from their albums Waking The Fallen and City Of Evil.

A7X performed the 11-song set at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, on Friday night where they were technically supporting their old friends, hardcore punk heroes Death By Stereo.

Walking out to the music from Beetlejuice as part of a Halloween theme, A7X launched into To End The Rapture from their 2001 debut album Sounding The Seventh Trumpet.

Every track after that came from 2003's Waking The Fallen or 2005's City Of Evil. The full setlist can be seen below, along with fan-filmed footage of some of the set.

Frontman M. Shadows performed in a skeleton suit and makeup for the audience mad of of members of the Deathbats fan club. Many of the tracks were being performed for the first time in many years.

The band announced the 25th anniversary celebration back in August and they put a limit of two per customer on the tickets. The Observatory holds less than 1000 people.

Avenged Sevenfold formed in Huntington Beach, California, in 1999. They released their debut album Sounding The Seventh Trumpet in 2001, before signing a record deal with independent punk label Hopeless. Their label debut, Waking The Fallen, was an underground hit, reaching number 12 in the US Independent Albums chart. The video for its single, Unholy Confessions, was a mainstay on music television channels.

City Of Evil was released via major label Warner Bros and achieved even greater success, reaching number 30 on the US Billboard 200 and 63 on the UK Albums chart. It’s been certified Platinum in the US and Gold in the UK and Canada.

Avenged Sevenfold released their eighth album, Life Is But A Dream…, last year to positive reviews but mixed fan response. Metal Hammer gave the release a glowing nine-out-of-10 review.

Avenged Sevenfold Deathbats Club show setlist - Santa Ana Observatory October 25, 2024

01: To End The Rapture
02: Chapter Four
03: Burn It Down
04: Blinded In Chains
05: Remenissions
06: Seize The Day
07: Second Heartbeat
08: Desecrate Through Reverence
09: Unholy Confessions
10: Beast And The Harlot
11: M.I.A.

Avenged Sevenfold - To End the Rapture & Chapter 4 (Santa Ana, California 10/25/2024) - YouTube Avenged Sevenfold - To End the Rapture & Chapter 4 (Santa Ana, California 10/25/2024) - YouTube
Watch On
Avenged Sevenfold - Desecrate Through Reverence (Live at The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA) 10.25.24 - YouTube Avenged Sevenfold - Desecrate Through Reverence (Live at The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA) 10.25.24 - YouTube
Watch On
@avengedsevenfold live M.I.A in 25th anniversary at the observatory [10.25.2024] - YouTube @avengedsevenfold live M.I.A in 25th anniversary at the observatory [10.25.2024] - YouTube
Watch On
Avenged Sevenfold - Remenissions (Live at The Observatory - Santa Ana, California) 10.25.24 - YouTube Avenged Sevenfold - Remenissions (Live at The Observatory - Santa Ana, California) 10.25.24 - YouTube
Watch On
Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 