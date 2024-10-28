Watch Avenged Sevenfold play setlist made up of tracks from Waking The Fallen and City Of Evil at special fan club show in California

Avenged Sevenfold played a special fan club show this weekend featuring a setlist made up almost exclusively of tracks from their albums Waking The Fallen and City Of Evil.

A7X performed the 11-song set at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, on Friday night where they were technically supporting their old friends, hardcore punk heroes Death By Stereo.

Walking out to the music from Beetlejuice as part of a Halloween theme, A7X launched into To End The Rapture from their 2001 debut album Sounding The Seventh Trumpet.

Every track after that came from 2003's Waking The Fallen or 2005's City Of Evil. The full setlist can be seen below, along with fan-filmed footage of some of the set.

Frontman M. Shadows performed in a skeleton suit and makeup for the audience mad of of members of the Deathbats fan club. Many of the tracks were being performed for the first time in many years.

The band announced the 25th anniversary celebration back in August and they put a limit of two per customer on the tickets. The Observatory holds less than 1000 people.

Avenged Sevenfold formed in Huntington Beach, California, in 1999. They released their debut album Sounding The Seventh Trumpet in 2001, before signing a record deal with independent punk label Hopeless. Their label debut, Waking The Fallen, was an underground hit, reaching number 12 in the US Independent Albums chart. The video for its single, Unholy Confessions, was a mainstay on music television channels.

City Of Evil was released via major label Warner Bros and achieved even greater success, reaching number 30 on the US Billboard 200 and 63 on the UK Albums chart. It’s been certified Platinum in the US and Gold in the UK and Canada.

Avenged Sevenfold released their eighth album, Life Is But A Dream…, last year to positive reviews but mixed fan response. Metal Hammer gave the release a glowing nine-out-of-10 review.

Avenged Sevenfold Deathbats Club show setlist - Santa Ana Observatory October 25, 2024

01: To End The Rapture

02: Chapter Four

03: Burn It Down

04: Blinded In Chains

05: Remenissions

06: Seize The Day

07: Second Heartbeat

08: Desecrate Through Reverence

09: Unholy Confessions

10: Beast And The Harlot

11: M.I.A.

