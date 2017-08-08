Avenged Sevenfold: City Of Evil choruses “kind of blow”

Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates has reflected on their 2005 album City Of Evil.

While their third studio album was received positively on release, debuting at no.30 on the Billboard 200, Gates reports that while there were a lot of positives on the record, he thinks that the choruses could have been better structured.

He tells Talk Is Jericho (via Metal Injection): “I think the adventure on that record we did a really good job, but where we failed was a lot of the choruses.

“I think if you go to Strength Of The World, a song like that, the chorus isn’t that great, but you go into the bridge and other things and the catchier parts and the better melodies we were really focused on.

“I’m obsessed with great endings and crazy intros and stuff like that. I think we all are from what we’ve listened to, so I’ve always focused on great bridge melodies that just kind of naturally fit or like a crazy ending at the end of Seize The Day. But the choruses kind of blow.”

Last week, Avenged Sevenfold released their cover of Del Shannon classic Runaway featuring vocals from lead guitarist Zacky Vengeance.

It’s the latest single the band have added to their most recent album The Stage and follows Dose and covers of Mr Bungle’s 1999 track Retrovertigo and Mexican folk song Malagueńa Salerosa.

A7X have just wrapped up a support slot with Metallica across North America.

Watch Avenged Sevenfold guitarist fall for chipmunk prank