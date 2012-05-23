Death By Stereo: Black Sheep Of The American Dream

Where would the world be without basic punk-roots metal thrash as served up by the likes of Death By Stereo?

Straight out of Orange County, California where the housewives are desperate enough to piss off any punk, DBS have been delivering essential mosh-pit fodder for 16 years, and Black Sheep Of The American Dream is their sixth album.

They clearly know what they’re doing. Frontman Efrem Schulz has a fine psychotic bellow and guitarists Dam Palmer and JP Gericke bring an experienced speed and deftness to the basic buzz saw howl. Okay, so it’s 35 years since the birth of The Ramones and unkind youths might want to tag DBS as retro, but I never would.

I find it kinda comforting to know they’re out there, still flying the black flag, and still doing it.