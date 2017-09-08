Foo Fighters reveal new album’s mystery pop star

Foo Fighters vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl has confirmed who the mystery pop star is that appears on their new album Concrete And Gold.

Speculation has been swirling about the identity of the artist ever since Grohl revealed in June that the follow-up to 2014’s Sonic Highways would feature “a bunch” of guests – including “the biggest pop star in the world.”

Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman and Paul McCartney will guest on the record – and now Grohl has revealed that Justin Timberlake in the other surprise collaborator.

Grohl tells Rolling Stone that Timberlake and the Foos would hang out together during downtime between their respective recording sessions in Los Angeles.

Grohl says: “We’d drink whiskey in the parking lot. He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, ‘Can I sing on your record? I don’t want to push it, but I just want to be able to tell my friends.’”

The Foo Fighters leader goes on to say that Timberlake provided “la la la” vocals on one song, joking: “I’m telling you, the guy’s going somewhere!”

Concrete And Gold will be released on September 15 and yesterday the band revealed The Line from the album, which is now available for pre-order.

Foo Fighters Concrete And Gold tracklist

T-Shirt Run Make It Right The Sky Is A Neighborhood La Dee Da Dirty Water Arrows Happy Ever After (Zero Hour) Sunday Rain The Line Concrete And Gold

