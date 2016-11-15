Watch Michael J Fox jam with Dave Matthews at charity event

Actor Michael J Fox joined Dave Matthews on stage for a performance of All Along The Watchtower.
The weekend show at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City was part of the Michael J Fox Foundation’s A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s gala.
Fox, 55, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 and has been an active advocate for research towards finding a cure for many years.
Watch footage of him performing a version of Bob Dylan’s All Along The Watchtower in the video below.
Fox famously played Chuck Berry’s Johnny B Goode in his role as Marty McFly in Back To The Future.
The Michael J Fox Foundation says it is “dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease through an aggressively funded research agenda and to ensuring the development of improved therapies for those living with Parkinson’s today.”
The Dave Matthews Band have a number of tour dates coming up, including a performance at the Stand With Standing Rock event in Washington DC on November 27. Neil Young last weekend showed his support for the protests against the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline.
