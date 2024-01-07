Watch animated video for Green Day's new track One Eyed Bastard

Green Day have released another new track from their upcoming 14th album Saviors.

The animated video for the track – One Eyed Bastard – can be viewed below.

It's the fourth advance track the punk icons have released from Saviors, which was recorded at RAK Studios in London and is due for release on January 19 via Reprise/Warner.

Green Day previously unveiled the tracks The American Dream Is Killing Me, Look Ma, No Brains!, and Dilemma.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong explained in a recent interview why Green Day have gone back to political themes on the new abum.

He said: "When we released our last album, Father of All Motherfuckers, everybody was a pundit. Everybody had an opinion and everybody hated Trump. It was such an obvious, easy thing to jump on that bandwagon, but at the same time completely ineffective.

"So just allowing time to pass by and seeing how the world has changed, and how America has changed – especially through social media and conspiracy theories and then Covid hitting – allowed me to collect my thoughts about everything going on in the last five years and how things have become so divisive."

Green Day have a string of tour dates lined up for this year in support of the new record. See the full list below.

May 30: O Son Do Camiño, Monto Do Gozo, Spain

Jun 01: Road to Rio Babel, Madrid, Spain

Jun 05: LDLC Arena, Lyon-Décines, France

Jun 07: Rock im Park, Nürnberg, Germany

Jun 08: Rock am Ring, Nürburgring, Germany

Jun 10: Waldbühne, Berlin, Germany

Jun 11: Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld, Hamburg, Germany

Jun 13: Nova Rock Festival, Nickelsdorf, Austria

Jun 15: Greenfield Festival, Interlaken, Switzerland

Jun 16: I Days - Hippodrome La Maura, Milan, Italy

Jun 18: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Jun 19: Gelredome, Arnhem, Netherlands

Jun 21: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, United Kingdom

Jun 23: Isle of Wight Festival, Isle of Wight, United Kingdom

Jun 25: Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, United Kingdom

Jun 27: Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland

Jun 29: Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Jul 29: Nationals Park, Washington, DC

Aug 01: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

Aug 03: Osheaga Festival, Montreal, Canada

Aug 05: Citi Field, Queens, NY

Aug 07: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Aug 09: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Aug 10: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

Aug 13: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Aug 15: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO

Aug 17: Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Aug 20: Azura Amphitheatre, Kansas City, KS

Aug 22: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Aug 24: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Aug 26: PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

Aug 28: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Aug 30: Geodis Park, Nashville, TN

Sep 01: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Sep 04: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Sep 07: Coors Field, Denver, CO

Sep 10: Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin, TX

Sep 11: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Sep 14: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Sep 18: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Sep 20: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Sep 23: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Sep 25: Providence Park, Portland, OR

Sep 28: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Tickets are on sale now.