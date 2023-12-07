"We’ve seen so many of our peers struggle with addiction and mental illness." Listen to Green Day's deeply "personal" new single, Dilemma

Pop punk icons Green Day release brand new studio album Saviors on January 19, 2024 via Reprise/Warner, and they've released a new single from the album to give fans another taste of what to expect.

Titled Dilemma, the song was written by Billie Joe Armstrong and features both lyrics and an accompanying video that focus on the issue of addiction - something that Armstrong and his bandmates have had all too much experience with having been part of the music industry for over 30 years.

“Dilemma was one of those songs that was kind of easy to write because it was so personal to me,” explains the frontman. “We’ve seen so many of our peers struggle with addiction and mental illness. This song is all about the pain that comes from those experiences.”

Watch the video for Dilemma below, which features Armstrong himself in the role of a hard-partying addict forced to wake up and confront the reality of his actions.

Saviors will serve as Green Day's fourteenth studio album and the follow-up to 2020's Father Of All Motherfuckers. Speaking to 102.1 The Edge last month, Billie Joe Armstrong boldly stated that the album is "essential" and contains some of the best material of the band's career.

“[It’s] the 30 years of experience that we have, kind of come together," he argued. "Whether it’s something from Dookie or American Idiot, I think somehow we were able to bridge the gap in making something that is like an essential record for us.”

The album will kick off what is looking like a seriously busy year for Green Day, with the trio set to head out on a world tour that will both promote Saviors and celebrate two key anniversaries for the band - the 30th anniversary of breakthrough album Dookie, and 20th anniversary of their acclaimed punk rock opera, American Idiot.

Support on the tour will come from The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas in North America, while joining Green Day on the road in Europe and the UK will be Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interruptors and Maid Of Ace, across various dates.

See the full list of 2024 tour dates below.

Thu May 30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain – O Son do Camino

Sat Jun 1 – Madrid Spain – Road to Rio Babel

Wed Jun 5 – Lyon Decines – LDLC Arena

Fri Jun 7 – Nurnberg Germany – Rock im Park

Sat Jun 8 – Nurburgring Germany – Rock am Ring

Mon Jun 10 – Berlin Germany – Waldbühne

Tue Jun 11 – Hamburg Germany – Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld

Sat Jun 15 – Interlaken Switzerland – Greenfield Festival

Sun Jun 16 – Milan Italy – I Days - Hippodrome La Maura

Tue Jun 18 – Paris France – Accor Arena

Wed Jun 19 – Arnhem Netherlands – GelreDome

Fri Jun 21 – Manchester UK – Emirates Old Trafford

Sun Jun 23 – Isle of Wight UK – Isle of Wight Festival

Tue Jun 25 – Glasgow UK – Bellahouston Park

Thu Jun 27 – Dublin Ireland – Marlay Park

Sat Jun 29 London UK – Wembley Stadium

Mon Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Thu Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Sat Aug 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

Mon Aug 05 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Sat Aug 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Thu Aug 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Tue Aug 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

Sat Aug 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Mon Aug 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri Aug 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

Sun Sep 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Wed Sep 04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Sat Sep 07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Sep 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Fri Sep 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Mon Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Wed Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

Sat Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park