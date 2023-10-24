Green Day release gruesome video for new single The American Dream Is Killing Me, featuring the band as scary zombie punks, and confirm details for new album Saviors

Green Day have officially kicked off their next chapter with a brand new single, horror-powered accompanying video and an announcement of their new studio album. Titled The American Dream Is Killing Me, Green Day's bouncy new bop was first unveiled at this past weekend's When We Were Young festival, and comes with a gruesome, black-and-white video depicting the pop punk legends dolled up as zombies, playing the track as undead hordes cause bloody havoc around them. And just in time for Halloween!

The American Dream Is Killing Me is the first song to be officially released from the band's fourteenth studio album. Titled Saviors and featuring a photo taken from a 1978 riot in Belfast during the midst of The Troubles as its cover (see below), the LP will be released on January 19 via Reprise.

"Saviors is an invitation into Green Day’s brain, their collective spirit as a band, and an understanding of friendship, culture and legacy of the last 30 plus years," say the band in a statement. "It's raw and emotional. Funny and disturbing. It’s a laugh at the pain, weep in the happiness kind of record. Honesty and vulnerability. What is Saviors about, you ask? Power pop, punk, rock, indie triumph. disease, war, inequality, influencers, yoga retreats, alt right, dating apps, masks, MENTAL HEALTH, climate change, oligarchs, social media division, free weed, fentanyl, fragility,,.. What would Andy Warhol do? What would John Waters do? What would Quentin Tarantino do? What would GREEN DAY do?"

Watch the video for The American Dream Is Killing Me below.

(Image credit: Reprise)

Green Day's most recent album, Father Of All Motherfuckers, was released in 2020 to mixed reviews, with praise generally directed towards the album's songs but some criticism levelled at its surprisingly short runtime of twenty six minutes - making it by far the band's shortest full-length record.