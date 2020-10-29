Watch Alice In Chains/Mastodon/Anthrax supergroup smash a cover of Soundgarden’s Rusty Cage

Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall has partnered up with Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher, Metal Allegiance bassist Mark Menghi and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benanate to record a socially distanced but undeniably powerful cover of Soundgarden anthem Rusty Cage. And Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil has officially given the song his seal of approval.

Rusty Cage features on Soundgarden’s 1991 album Badmotorfinger, but posting a video of the quartet’s cover on his YouTube channel, Charlie Benante reveals that he’s been down with the ’Garden from [almost] day one, since he first heard Hunted Down from the Seattle band’s debut EP Screaming Life, which emerged in 1987.

“Rusty Cage...first song off of Badmotorfinger and a Damn Good one at that! This song makes me wanna drive fast,” Benante writes.

"I was a @soundgarden fan as soon as I heard 'hunted down'. I then heard the FOPP ep on which they had covered an @ohioplayers song (Honey was a great Album) and I was Hooked. I saw them numerous times from 1988-89 to playing festivals with them a few years ago. I always thought they had 'it': they were tight but loose, up and down, in and out of tune, heavy and soft, always unique. I always loved the way @Chriscornellofficial sang, His voice was so Recognizable. I saw them at the Armory in New York and he came out and did an acapella version of Beth by @kissonline , I got goosebumps.”

"We are celebrating the music they created with this version of Rusty Cage. When @billy_butterslax , @markmenghi, @williamduvallofficial and I decided to Jam this one out it was because it moved us when we first heard it and dammit, it still does! Hope you all enjoy it and Take the time to think what Good Music does to your soul.”

"Thank you to @dlevanchuk and @tom.w.tapley . Love to #kimthayil #mattcameron #benshepherd .”