Watch Airbourne light up the stage in Backseat Boogie video

Airbourne have released a video for their track Backseat Boogie.

The band first unveiled the track earlier this month when they launched it on streaming services – but now they’ve given us a video to go along with the foot-stomping single that appears on their new album Boneshaker.

Frontman Joel O’Keeffe says: “Half filmed at a soundcheck last Tuesday and half filmed at a crazy sold out Danish club show – here’s Backseat Boogie to whet your appetite for a mega 2020 and the start of a two year Boneshaker world tour.”

Airbourne are currently on the road across Europe and will return to the UK next month before a run of 2020 dates in Australia and New Zealand.

In addition, our friends at Metal Hammer have teamed up with Airbourne for a world exclusive Boneshaker bundle.

The pack includes a hand-signed and numbered lyric sheet, Boneshaker patch and exclusive Airbourne magazine cover.

Only 300 are available worldwide, so get yours now!

This is an exclusive online deal, with Airbourne replacing Within Temptation's Sharon den Adel and Evanescence's Amy Lee on the cover of the current issue of Metal Hammer.