Amy Lee and Sharon Den Adel are together for the first time ever in the new issue of Metal Hammer

The brand new issue of Metal Hammer is finally here, and it's stuffed to the gills with top-notch content. Leading the pack we have Within Temptation and Evanescence, together in conversation for the very first time.

As two of modern metal's most iconic figureheads, we brought Within Temptation's Sharon den Adel and Evanescence's Amy Lee together for a world-first interview about their careers, ahead of their upcoming joint tour.

The issue also comes with an Evanescence laptop sticker, a Within Temptation art card and Within Temptation giant posters.

But that's not all! Metal Hammer Editor Merlin Alderslade also heads to California to see Metallica resurrect S&M for two epic anniversary shows, and goes inside the performance with composer Edwin Outwater.

While he was there, Merlin was also able to catch up with Iron Maiden as they took their Legacy Of The Beast tour to the US, and found out why events like these mean so much more than just a big rock'n'roll show.

We found out what happened when Aussie rockers Airbourne decided it was time for a change of pace and uprooted to the home of country music – Nashville, of course – for their new album.

Having broken out of New Orleans in 1989, Exhorder imploded just four years later after being booted from a tour for bad behaviour. But now, they're back...

We catch up with Alcest to discover how vocalist Neige has been having strange visions of heaven since he was a child – and how he's trying to find his way back to paradise.

We spend a spiritual weekend with Insomnium in Finland – featuring stunning scenery, horrible history lessons and only a few burnt bums...

Black metal masters Mayhem have returned with a nefarious new record – we find out why their message remains more relevant than ever.

We have the skinny on what went down when we took Lacuna Coil to the London Dungeon for an exclusive playback of their new album, Black Anima, and a bit of casual spooking. The plague doctors will see you now...

We catch up with rising stars Jinjer who, after fleeing conflict in their homeland, had to play everywhere they could to keep their dreams alive.

We also get a life lesson from Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz, and ask Wednesday 13 your questions.

