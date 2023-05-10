Watch a new video for Syd Barrett's Dominoes here

The Syd Barrett Estate, along with Syd Barrett Music Ltd has launched an new official YouTube channel to highlight Barrett's work, and you can watch a brand new video for terrapin, originally the opening song on Barrett's first solo album, 1970's The Madcap Laughs.

The channel will create new music videos for Barrett's music, working with the Swedish animator Alex Teglbjaerg, who has already created the Terrapin video and also videos for Dominoes and Dark Globe.

In a statement, the Estate said: "The channel is a natural extension of Syd Barrett’s existing online presence and will consist of artistic interpretations of his solo music, with accompanying music and lyrics. Together with the Swedish animator, Alex Teglbjaerg, known as The Artist on the Border, there will be new animated music videos released on an ongoing basis. It will initially focus on the solo songs which originally appeared on An Introduction To Syd Barrett (2010).

“There isn’t all that much filmed Syd Barrett out there,” says Peter Barrett on behalf of the Barrett family. "You’ve already seen most of the material and the few bits that pop up are quickly placed in the digital public domain. We want to take his quirky and poetic lyrics and translate them into images."

Animator Teglbjaerg added of the project: "I try to take the listener into a Syd Barrett dream of sorts. Syd was a craftsman when it came to writing intriguing lyrics for his songs. Many times utilising cut-up techniques. That’s what I am attempting to do as well. I take what we take for granted, Syd in a room with painted floorboards and find a way to discover more. Not just zoom in, I try to immerse the viewer in that room by using collages and elements from multiple sources. But in the end, the focus is not on the visuals themselves. It lies in Syd’s music and lyrics."

You can check out the new Syd Barrett channel here.