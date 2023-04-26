Watch the trailer for the new Syd Barrett movie here...

There's a brand new Syd Barrett documentary coming out and you can watch the trailer below.

Have You Got It Yet? The Story Of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd has been directed by film maker and former punk rocker Roddy Bagawa and the late Storm Thorgerson, who's Hipgnosis design company were responsible for many of Pink Floyd's iconic album sleeves, including The Dark Side Of The Moon, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The film explores Barrett's time in Pink Floyd, his solo career and his years away from the public spotlight.

The film, which takes its title from an unreleased Barrett song, will open in Everyman Cinemas in the UK from May 15 and in North America from June, features brand new interviews with Barrett's sister, Rosemary Breen, his surviving Pink Floyd band mates David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Roger Waters, early managers Peter Jenner and Andrew King and a host of musicians such as The Who's Pete Townshend, Blur guitarist Graham Coxon and more.

“Would anyone care about the story of Syd Barrett if Pink Floyd hadn’t become one of the biggest bands of all time? Would Pink Floyd have existed without Syd?” asks director Bogawa in a statement. “I miss Storm probably in the same way as many of those in our film miss Syd, a friend who they dearly loved and shared fond memories and adventures — Syd just happened to become one of the most famous cult icons in music.”

The film includes iconic screen footage for Shine On You Crazy Diamond, rarely seen excerpts of Syd backstage, never-before seen photographs and a Pink Floyd soundtrack.