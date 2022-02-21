Watch a new gory, NSFW trailer for Foo Fighters' comedy-horror Studio 666

Foo Fighters have released a new gory, almost certainly NSFW, trailer for their forthcoming Studio 666 film.

The clip, introduced by Foo's mainman Dave Grohl as "unfiltered" and "un-fucking-forgettable", focuses on some of the bloodier sequences from the film, including Grohl having his intestines removed by demons during a particularly unpleasant nightmare. The band promise that their film, set for release in cinemas on February 25, will "fuck you up".

The ever-industrious Dave Grohl is also planning to release a Kyuss/COC/Trouble-influenced heavy metal album this week to coincide with the film's release.

The album will be the 'lost' album written by the fictional band Dream Widow, who are central to the plot of the film. One Dream Widow song, March Of The Insane, was released earlier last week.

In the film, Grohl discovers an unreleased tape by the band during sessions for the Foo Fighters' tenth album, which they are recording in a haunted mansion in Encino, California. At which point all Hell is unleashed.

Filling in Howard Stern on the Dream Widow backstory, Grohl says "The singer went crazy and murdered his whole band because of creative differences… We come in 25 years later to record, having no idea what happened 25 years ago, and I start becoming possessed by the spirit of the guy from 25 years ago and the spirit of the house. But this song, March Of The Insane, this is their lost record. This is the record they were making before their singer murdered [them]."

According to the Foo Fighters frontman, the Dream Widow album draws upon some of the metal influences he grew up with, including Kyuss, Trouble and Corrosion Of Conformity.