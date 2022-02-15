Foo Fighters have released a frantic new song and it sounds a bit like Motorhead

Foo Fighters have released March Of The Insane, a song from the soundtrack of their upcoming horror movie Studio 666.

The song, a 110mph thrasher which cranks along like some long-lost Motorhead classic, is credited to the mysterious Dream Widow, who – according to the movie's plot – were a band who'd recorded at the studio location before Foo Fighters showed up and, you know, terrible things began to happen.

"The 'rock band film' as a tradition seems to have disappeared," Grohl tells Rolling Stone. "Whether it was A Hard’s Day’s Night or [The Ramones’] Rock ‘n’ Roll High School or Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park or the fucking Spice Girls movie. We’re not going for There Will Be Blood. We just want to have fun in that old tradition of rock'n'roll.

"Whenever anyone asks me what my favourite rock-band horror film is, I always say it’s that documentary Dig! about the Dandy Warhols and Brian Jonestown Massacre, because that’s the most terrifying movie I’ve ever seen. It might top The Exorcist."

Although the band are keeping much of the detail of the new film firmly under wraps, Grohl has revealed a little about Dream Window. "The singer went nuts," he told Mojo late last year, "and murdered his whole band over creative differences."

The location of Studio 666 was a mansion in Encino, CA – once rented by Grohl as his home – where Foo Fighters recorded their tenth studio album, Medicine At Midnight. Directed by BJ McDonnell (who worked on the 2013 slasher Hatchett III and multiple Slayer videos), Studio 666 hits the big screen on February 25. For showtimes, check out the Studio 666 website.