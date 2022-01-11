Watch demonic Dave Grohl in the trailer for Foo Fighters horror flick Studio 666

Foo Fighters have released the first official trailer for their upcoming horror movie Studio 666.

The trailer for Studio 666 follows Dave Grohl and co. as they attempt to record in a haunted mansion. Plans are interrupted by the ghostly behaviour of the mansion's previous residents, a fictitious group named Dream Window, and terrifying things ensue. There is violence. And death, possibly.

Alongside the band members, Lionel "Is It Me You're Looking For" Richie and Slayer guitarist Kerry King make cameo appearances in the clip, while the footage ends with a clearly possessed Dave Grohl attempting to cleave Taylor Hawkins' head from his shoulders with a well-aimed cymbal.

“Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible," says Grohl. "Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!), we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favourite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking rocks."

"Studio 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love," says director BJ McDonnell, who made his name directing Slayer's videos for Pride in Prejudice, You Against You and Repentless. "Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school 'band' movie.

"It’s been years since we’ve seen something like The Beatles' Help!, The Monkees' Head, or Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park. Take that 60’s / 70’s old school band film fun, mix it with horror and Studio 666 is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film."

Studio 666 will be playing at a theatre near you from February 25th, with tickets on sale now.