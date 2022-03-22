Watch a hedonistic party turn freaky and wild in new Fontaines D.C. video Skinty Fia

Fontaines D.C. have shared a dark, surreal video for the title track of their forthcoming third album, Skinty Fia, and announced new winter tour dates for the UK and Ireland.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, frontman Grian Chatten describes Skinty Fia as a song about "a doomed, paranoid relationship with influences of alcohol, drugs, and paranoia" and its accompanying video finds the vocalist picking his way carefully through a hedonistic, and increasingly dark and surreal, party scene.

"I hated you away from the very start," he sings. "I seen you sticking to your smile, it’s gone and broken my heart."

Watch the video below:

The Dublin-based post-punks have also announced a winter tour of the UK and Ireland, to run through November and December.

Fontaines D.C. will play:

Nov 07: Hull, Bonus Arena

Nov 08: Leeds, O2 Academy

Nov 11: Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

Nov 15: Stockton, Globe

Nov 17: Glasgow, O2 Academy

Nov 19: Swansea, Swansea Arena

Nov 21: Birmingham, O2 Academy

Nov 24: London, Eventim Apollo

Nov 28: Edinburgh, O2 Academy

Nov 30: Dublin, Vicar Street

Dec 03: Galway, Leisureland

Dec 05: Limerick, Live At The Big Top

Dec 06: Derry, Millennium Forum

Dec 07: Belfast, Ulster Hall

For full ticketing information, visit the band's website.