Watch a hedonistic party turn freaky and wild in new Fontaines D.C. video Skinty Fia

Fontaines D.C. have shared a dark, surreal video for the title track of their forthcoming third album, Skinty Fia, and announced new winter tour dates for the UK and Ireland.
Speaking to Rolling Stone, frontman Grian Chatten describes Skinty Fia as a song about "a doomed, paranoid relationship with influences of alcohol, drugs, and paranoia" and its accompanying video finds the vocalist picking his way carefully through a hedonistic, and increasingly dark and surreal, party scene.
"I hated you away from the very start," he sings. "I seen you sticking to your smile, it’s gone and broken my heart."
Watch the video below:
The Dublin-based post-punks have also announced a winter tour of the UK and Ireland, to run through November and December.
Fontaines D.C. will play:
Nov 07: Hull, Bonus Arena
Nov 08: Leeds, O2 Academy
Nov 11: Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
Nov 15: Stockton, Globe
Nov 17: Glasgow, O2 Academy
Nov 19: Swansea, Swansea Arena
Nov 21: Birmingham, O2 Academy
Nov 24: London, Eventim Apollo
Nov 28: Edinburgh, O2 Academy
Nov 30: Dublin, Vicar Street
Dec 03: Galway, Leisureland
Dec 05: Limerick, Live At The Big Top
Dec 06: Derry, Millennium Forum
Dec 07: Belfast, Ulster Hall
For full ticketing information, visit the band's website.